DONATION FOR NATIONAL CUISINE AND HELP TO THOSE AT RISK! Courier and team of Mother and Daughter-in-law visited Kosovo and Metohija before Easter | Entertainment

You can watch the humanitarian special “Mothers and sisters-in-law in Kosovo and Metohija” tonight at 19:15 only on Kurir TV!

Source: Promo

For years, Kurir has been recognized as a brand that cherishes traditional values, thinks of the “ordinary” man and often uses its influence to help the vulnerable. This time, Kurir and the “Mothers and Sisters-in-Law” team, on the eve of Easter, handed over a valuable donation to the folk kitchen in Kosovo and Metohija, visited Orthodox shrines, and also helped and brought help to the most vulnerable families.

The hosts of the show “Mothers and Sisters-in-Law”, which is broadcast on Kurir TV on weekdays at 6 pm and Saturdays at 1 pm, Seka Aleksić and Raša Vlačić, both through the show they host and through their lives, nurture family relationships with their attitude, behavior and thinking. faith and humanity. With their small gesture, on a great Christian holiday, they also contributed to our common goal that every person should and can feel the joy of the greatest Christian holiday.

The top chef and host of the show “Mothers and Sisters-in-Law”, Raša Vlačić was happy to get involved in food preparation and together with the chefs of the folk cuisine in Kosovo and Metohija prepared a meal for many who need help. What particularly pleased the staff of the national kitchen was certainly the donation in which we provided them with a truckload of food containing Imlek, Akva Viva, Knjaz Miloš, Tube, MK group Flora, Agropak and Bambi products that will enable all users of the national kitchen to receive hot meal.

Seka Aleksić, singer and host of Kurir Television, is recognized as a great humanitarian, and she once again proved that she is a very religious person focused on tradition and family values ​​by visiting the most vulnerable families in Kosovo and Metohija. Getting to know the families and their difficulties was very emotional for her. In addition to the gifts and help that Kurir and the “Mothers and Sisters-in-law” team prepared for the families, through a friendly and compassionate conversation, Sek and Raš tried to make everyone they visited at least that day special and happy in some way.

You can watch the humanitarian special “Mothers and sisters-in-law in Kosovo and Metohija” tonight at 19:15 only on Kurir TV!