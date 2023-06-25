Donna Derico showed her isoperated face | Entertainment

Donna Derrico does not age thanks to plastic surgery, and although she wanted to remember the “Baywatch” that brought her fame, it was her face that attracted attention.

Source: Youtube/Ahdelire

Actress Dona Deriko she became famous for her role as a beach guard in the famous “Baywatch” series, and it is known that she still looks identical today as she did more than twenty years ago, even though she is 54. She never hid that thanks to numerous plastic surgeries she “froze”, and now she published a gothography where she refreshed her memory of filming the series.

“Remake of “The Beach Guard”“, wrote Donna in the description of the photo in which she poses in a red one-piece swimsuit and holds the famous rescue prop next to a yellow car.

Source: Instagram/donnaderrico

Everything is the same, and so is Dona, except her followers have noticed that her face is quite different. Too much plastic has apparently “done” its effect, since photos of the actress showing her “real” state have recently appeared, in which she looks completely different without makeup and filters.

Exclusive: Makeup-free ‘Baywatch’ babe Donna D’Errico looks completely different from her Instagramhttps://t.co/zj9odoFWjvpic.twitter.com/B8OC7ApZmn — New York Post (@nypost)May 31, 2023

The actress wants to keep her youthful appearance at all costs, so she tightened the skin of her face, hands, stomach, and underwent liposuction.



