Home » Donna Derico showed her isoperated face | Entertainment
World

Donna Derico showed her isoperated face | Entertainment

by admin
Donna Derico showed her isoperated face | Entertainment

Donna Derrico does not age thanks to plastic surgery, and although she wanted to remember the “Baywatch” that brought her fame, it was her face that attracted attention.

Source: Youtube/Ahdelire

Actress Dona Deriko she became famous for her role as a beach guard in the famous “Baywatch” series, and it is known that she still looks identical today as she did more than twenty years ago, even though she is 54. She never hid that thanks to numerous plastic surgeries she “froze”, and now she published a gothography where she refreshed her memory of filming the series.

Remake of “The Beach Guard”“, wrote Donna in the description of the photo in which she poses in a red one-piece swimsuit and holds the famous rescue prop next to a yellow car.

Source: Instagram/donnaderrico

Everything is the same, and so is Dona, except her followers have noticed that her face is quite different. Too much plastic has apparently “done” its effect, since photos of the actress showing her “real” state have recently appeared, in which she looks completely different without makeup and filters.

The actress wants to keep her youthful appearance at all costs, so she tightened the skin of her face, hands, stomach, and underwent liposuction.


See description

The beach guard (54) obsessed and “frozen” with operations – shocked everyone with a new photo in a swimsuit

Hide description

Source: Instagram/donnaderricoBr. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Instagram/donnaderricoBr. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Instagram/donnaderricoBr. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Instagram/donnaderricoBr. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Instagram/donnaderricoNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

You may also like

Udinese Market | Beto towards farewell: now the...

Emanuel Late Lat is coming to Crvena zvezda...

U.S. homeless crisis intensifies, older people bear brunt...

A drone dropped a bomb on soldiers in...

The Russian government has announced that Yevgeny Prigozhin...

The uprising of the Wagner group in Russia...

Chef kidnapped in Ecuador, in a video the...

[NTD Express]Monsters are raised, but Putin’s power is...

Tunisia, hundreds of residents protest against sub-Saharan migrants:...

Wagner leaves Russia, no trace of Prigozhin. Blinken:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy