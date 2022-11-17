Don’t be superstitious about Made in Japan!Kobe Steel, a century-old company, admits to falsification and concealment for 24 years: Netizens call it the spirit of craftsmanship

Recently, century-old iron and steel companies and Nippon Steel released investigation reports, admitting that a variety of products produced by their subsidiaries had a large number of violations such as data falsification in the quality inspection process.

According to the latest investigation report released by Nippon Steel, one of its subsidiaries in Hokkaido had 449 violations such as data falsification in the quality inspection process. The relevant problems can be traced back to at least 1998, with a time span of 24 years.

The products involved include a variety of steel and mechanical products, most of which are used in thermal power plants, and there are 20 quality inspection violations involving nuclear power plants. One of them was supplied to Japan’s domestic nuclear power plants to store radioactive waste container bottom plates, and the remaining 19 involved products were supplied to foreign nuclear power plants.

Some netizens complained that in Japan, counterfeiting is everywhere, such as Kawasaki, Mitsubishi, Sugon, Mitsui, Takata, Kobe Steel, Kobayashi Chemical… Japanese family businesses are often dedicated to doing business for decades. What a unique fake, so that no company can surpass it. Craftsman spirit and corporate culture complement each other and form a joint force to ensure the survival of a large number of century-old family counterfeiting companies in Japan.

Some netizens said with emotion that it is made in Japan, and it hurts again and again. Kobe Steel, Hitachi Metals, Akebono Brake, Mitsubishi Electric, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries have faked it one after another. This is really unbearable.