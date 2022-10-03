Don’t get too discouraged, GBP bulls!British Prime Minister speaks out again, saying that it will lay a better foundation for the economic plan



Prime Minister Liz Truss moved on Sunday to reassure her party and the public, saying she should have done more to better “lay the groundwork” to minimize market reactions. Earlier, the pound fell to a record low and government borrowing costs soared. She said she intended to stick to her entire fiscal plan, claiming that only her proposed plan to transform Britain into a low-tax, high-growth economy could reverse the “current recessionary trajectory”.

In an interview with the British media before the opening of the Conservative Party’s autumn conference on October 2, Truss expressed support for the “small budget” policy, but acknowledged that the proposal for this plan should “lay a good foundation”.

Truss, who has been on stage for less than a month, has adopted a soft tone, trying to reassure the public that she will take care of them through the tough winter and beyond.

But she stood by her “growth plan”, which investors and economists criticized for proposing billions of pounds in extra spending, with few details on how it would be paid in the short term.

“I understand their concerns about what happened this week,” Truss said in an interview.

She also said: “I support the package we announced and I support the speed with which we announced it because we had to act. But I also concede that we should have laid the groundwork better.”

Recently, the new British Prime Minister Truss announced a package of the largest tax cuts since the 1970s, including scrapping the plan to increase corporate tax to 25%, and reducing the tax rate for individuals earning more than £150,000 a year from 45% to 40%. %, slashing home purchase taxes, removing caps on bankers’ bonuses, etc., aiming to bring the UK from the brink of recession back to pre-pandemic levels.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Kovalten said that “in a new era, we need a new way to focus on growth”, but worried investors did not buy it, and the pound fell sharply to an all-time low.

According to a poll released by market research agency YouGov on September 30, among the nearly 5,000 Britons surveyed,51% of respondents said Truss should resign after only three weeks in office, and only about a quarter of respondents think she should stay. In addition, 54% of respondents think Chancellor Quasi Kwarten should resign. Bloomberg said that not long ago, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Quasi Kwarten released the government’s “mini-budget”, and the large-scale tax cuts caused financial market turmoil and concerns about the further expansion of British national debt, which exacerbated the Truss government. “Difficult situation”.

Based on the above news, it can be seen that although British Prime Minister Truss insists on implementing a large-scale tax reduction plan, the outside world still has low expectations for it, and the pound is still in a narrow range. Investors need to pay attention to the effect of the new government policy, if the effect is expected to boost the pound.

At 9:50 on October 3rd, Beijing time, it was reported at 1.1153/54.