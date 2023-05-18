Don’t miss new exciting events today at 3 pm | Fun

Today’s episode of the hit series “The Ring of Destiny” brings new exciting events that will surely keep you close to the small screens.

Source: Promo

In the 54th episode you will watch…



00:39 Ring of Destiny Source: Promo Source: Promo

Karolina learns that “Jana” and Andrej canceled the wedding, and then the Dobrovoljski family. Lera begs “Anja” to go to the orphanage instead of her. There he meets sixteen-year-old Sofia, who was adopted as a child and is currently in conflict with her adoptive parents. This brings her to the past and she recalls her sad childhood and the moment when she found out that “Jana” was not her biological sister.

Don’t miss the new episode of the series “Ring of Fate” today at 3 pm only on Kurir TV!