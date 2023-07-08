DON’T MISS THE GRAND FINALE OF THE CULINARY SHOW-PROGRAM “MOTHERS AND SNAJKE” | Fun

The most entertaining culinary show “Mothers and Sisters-in-Law” has reached the very finale!

Source: Kurir TV

The announcement of the winner is what you have been impatiently waiting for during the entire fourth season of the competition, and your well-known hosts Seka Aleksić and Raša Vlačić today at 1 pm on Kurir TV will reveal which family did the best in the most famous kitchen.

00:50 Mother-in-law Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

The Radaković, Jovičić, Stanković and Kostić families showed the most enviable culinary skills in the fourth season and by preparing the most diverse specialties, they reached the very final. In today’s episode, they will compete for the last time in the preparation of the given dishes, and the family that receives the highest marks from the expert jury, or rather the winners from previous seasons, will win the main prize – a holiday home.

Don’t miss the grand finale of the most exciting culinary competition today at 1 pm only on Kurir TV!



See description

DON’T MISS THE GRAND FINALE OF THE CULINARY SHOW-PROGRAM “MOTHERS AND SISTER-IN-LAWS”: Today we reveal the winner of the fourth season

Hide description

Source: Kurir TVBr. picture: 9 1 / 9 Source: Kurir TVBr. picture: 9 2 / 9 Source: Kurir TVNo. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: Kurir TVNo. picture: 9 4 / 9 Source: Kurir TVNo. picture: 9 5 / 9 Source: Kurir TVNo. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: Kurir TVNo. picture: 9 7 / 9 Source: Kurir TVNo. picture: 9 8 / 9 Source: Kurir TVNo. picture: 9 9 / 9 AD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

