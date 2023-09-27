Don’t Save The Queen “Opinions and Feelings” album review

This is not one of those recordings that take you by force: on the contrary, and instead of direct compositions that suddenly take over your brain, there are ten gentle songs that gently introduce you to his universe, or, as it were, seemingly peaceful; at least at first. In this way, for example, “Lekukoa” and “Iritziak eta sentinitiaks”, which start the album, could also be considered as a prelude or an entrance to what is to come. In them we will see how Joseba Manterola humbly draws the compositions with his pleasant voice. If we take into account that he was the singer of the band Beltez, we will realize that the change is obvious. He also plays the bass and has to do both at the same time, although he is not used to it. However, the bass, even in its simplicity, has managed to give personality in most of the songs.

Then, so to speak, within these melodies that enter sweetly, we will notice a greater density due to the guitar and thicker bass of the song “Amets bat”. Having caught that wave, “And later” and “Azkarrena alena” will offer us an almost heavy enjoyment due to the effects of the guitar and bass and the strength of the drums. Since we’re talking about the guitar, Ñaño Trichin has used a very marked sequence of notes (we don’t mean saturation) in many songs, giving them an attractive quality, on the one hand, and creating a truly delightful effect with that grave tuning, on the other.

We will soon realize that we are already involved in a spirited dynamic that we did not expect, due to the trot of “The fastest and the weakest” and the speed and melody of “Daabrua who ote?”. Finally, under the influence of these low sounds, the listener will enter a kind of rock-loving trance; We have a clear example of that “play and lose”. “Not yet” swims in a delightful rhythm, surfing on a nice melody. “I don’t want to be” also has a pleasant melody, although this time it is done in two voices.

“And now” is suitable for those who thought the beginning of the album was soft: saturated and dirty guitar, speed, rather high melody, nice drum breaks… And towards the end of the album, Ñaño’s choruses in “How many times” stand out both in this and in “So close , so far” in elegant. This play between the two voices is particularly attractive in two songs. In the second, we can also hear a fairly high voice in the long chorus that is heard behind, and the song is short if we are fascinated by the tricks that Ñaño does with the guitar.

They end the album with passion with the song “Irriz”, Joseba’s voice is the master. The album, which lasts almost 48 minutes, is also short in the end, a sign that it is a pleasure to listen to. They play in block, as if all the instruments were recorded together, although we don’t know if they used that recording technique. The Haranburua of Arrangoi was recorded in the studio with technician Iñaki Plaa; close to home, that is. You will only find this work in digital format, because at the moment they have no intention of publishing it in physical form. Now it remains to be seen how they will reflect this special studio work live. It could be beautiful.