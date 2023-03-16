There are two phrases that resonate with unfathomable force throughout the more than two hundred and fifty pages of this book. The first, as the academic and broadcaster Emma Dabiri defends, is that black hair is never just hair. The second, a direct quote from the Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi, is that hair is a perfect metaphor for understanding racism. And it is that, more than an aesthetic element closely linked to pop culture – she thinks of Hendrix or the first Michael Jackson; in the Diana Ross of the seventies or the immortal Gil Scott-Heron–, Afro hair is loaded with as much history as a sense of identity.

Dabiri, the daughter of an Irish mother and a Nigerian father, has managed to strip her hairstyle of its aesthetic romanticization to give shape to an energetic and fresh essay, more than necessary in the field of the so-called “new history”, a field of combat for those voices that They contribute to the renewal of this matter as a human science. Ella dabiri takes sides and speaks forcefully when assuming that she cannot be governed by academic logic that, no matter how much they swim, ends up dying on the shore. This informative capacity makes “Don’t touch my hair” –with an eloquent descriptive subtitle: “Origin and history of afro hair”– explain precisely the biological origins of these hairs and their intimate connection with identity, in addition to dismantling the false clichés that, for years, have linked afro hair to ugliness or poverty. Knowing that this message has intoxicated even the black communities themselves, the author denounces that “even today, our sons and daughters are told that their hair is not normal.”

In this conscious challenge to racist and class prejudice, Dabiri openly criticizes appropriationism “of African cultural, physical and natural resources at the service of European interests”. Seasoned with numerous anecdotes and first-person impressions, the translation of “Don’t touch my hair” by Esther Cruz not only confirms the good eye of Captain Swing when it comes to betting on brave and socially relevant themes, but also the great value of being able to access essays that, like this one, contribute positively to changing our way of seeing the world. world.