Autumn and winter outfits are boring? Most of the down jackets on the market are indeed very warm, but when it comes to styling, these down jackets cannot be associated with them at all. In the past, in the winter, the most impressive thing about going to the streets is that everyone wears all kinds of down jackets with different colors but very similar shapes. From a practical point of view, these down jackets are up to standard, but from the point of view of fashion and styling, everyone wears almost the same clothes. How can there be fashion and styling? So is there any brand that can keep you warm and stylish in autumn and winter? Today, Mr Tiger is here to introduce these 10 niche brands to you, so that you no longer have to worry about your autumn and winter looks!

01

✵Yashiki

non-sexist knitting

△Yashiki 2022AW Lookbook

The Japanese knitting brand Yashiki was founded in 2014. Over the years, Yashiki has continued the simple and elegant design language, loose silhouette tailoring and the use of low-saturated tones. The catalogs of each season are also horizontal and online, with a clean studio background and styling, high-quality texture, and a very comfortable feeling overall.

02

✵ Motivmfg

urban hippie

△Motivmfg 2 02 2AW Lookbook

Motivmfg was founded by Samuel and Daniel Gu in 2016. The brand is mainly based on the tailoring of pre-war tailoring, and integrates elements of military uniforms of various ages, making the designed items more suitable for the modern urban environment, so that replicas are not limited to replicas. Motivmfg’s muse of inspiration this season is the wardrobe of the famous scientist Oppenheimer. Wide shoulders, Drape Cut, and low buttons have become the main design elements of this season’s suits, creating a High-Low (formal + Informal) style, at the same time, the fabric also uses very warm fabrics, such as high-density waffle wool, tweed and military post-waxed cotton, etc., so that the wearer can have “temperature” while being stylish .

03

✵ Formation

American retro sports style

△Teket 2 02 2AW Lookbook

Teket is a Korean niche brand that focuses on the 80s American retro sports style. It is inspired by the Campus Collection brought by California in the 1980s. Each season’s clothing will include classic sports, rugby, baseball, and high-saturation colors. Retro elements, paired with classic washed jeans or overalls, can be worn with vigor and vigor, casual and free.

04

✵ NVRFRGT

Sustainable Wardrobe Ideas

△NVRFRGT 2 02 2AW Lookbook

NVRFRGT (Never Forget) was founded by Japanese designer Takuji Yamada in 2022. The brand concept is “not forgetting the spirit of Zen and individual diversity”, and is committed to creating sustainable wardrobe products for consumers, and uses natural Materials, such as linen, organic cotton, etc., create an evergreen single product that is durable, environmentally friendly and restrained.

05

✵ The Reracs

New Modern Classic Style

△The Reracs 2 02 2AW Lookbook

The brand concept of The Reracs, a niche clothing brand from Tokyo, is to rebuild “new modern classic clothing”. While inheriting the elegance and fashion charm of classic clothing, it can also make clothing more close to daily life, capable and practical, very suitable for people who don’t like If you’re serious about the dress code, but want to be both formal and comfortable, The Reracs pieces will be just right for you.

06

✵ Sillage

Casual and relaxed silhouette

△Sillage 2 02 2AW Lookbook

Sillage was founded in 2018. Its most classic series is the corduroy series. As its evergreen model, this season still uses natural tones to determine the color matching of the corduroy series. Higher-quality fabrics, a newly upgraded silhouette, and more comfortable tailoring make the single-quality sense more advanced, making the wearer more comfortable and easy to layer and wear without being restrained.

07

✵ Old Joe

American retro feelings

△Old Joe 2 02 2AW Lookbook

Old Joe is an American retro gentleman brand from Tokyo. It perfectly combines traditional American elements with modern style. In the Lookbook shot every season, the models, styles, and setting levels are all online and complement each other. It can also be seen from the single products of this season that Old Joe no longer only focuses on the reproduction of various classic single products, but will create some more relaxed single products, so that the brand is not limited to one collocation, but It is to make the gentleman style at the core of the brand more integrated into daily life.

08

✵ Studio Nicholson

Minimalism

△Studio Nicholson 2022AWLookbook

Studio Nicholson is a British minimalist style brand founded by Nick Wakeman in 2010. Through the brand’s quarterly Lookbook, you can find that the relaxed and freehand style is engraved in the DNA of Stuidio Nicholson. The loose silhouette is supported by tailoring and fabrics. The bottom looks quite wide and stylish, practical and fashionable. It is very suitable for men or women who want to pursue comfort, elegance and sophistication. It can be used for commuting on weekdays or going out on the street at sunrise.

09

✵ Anderson Anderson

High Quality Wool Knit

△Anderson Anderson 2 02 2AW Lookbook

Anderson Anderson is a Danish brand focusing on high-quality knitting. It applies the traditional Danish textile technology to the production of products with high standards. The brand’s most classic style is navy, which is represented by striped sweaters, boat neck sweaters and turtleneck sweaters. In addition, another representative element with marine style is ‘Safety Orange’, which was originally used for rescue in times of danger, and is now used by Anderson Anderson in the weaving and design of clothing.

10

✵ Moif

outdoor leisure

△Moif 2 02 2AW Collection Lookbook

△Moif 2 02 2AW Campaign Lookbook

The niche outdoor casual clothing brand Moif will release two series every season, one is the regular Collection casual clothing series, and the other is the outdoor Campaign series. Earth tones and neutral colors such as black, white and gray are the main colors of Moif. For the new autumn and winter products this season, the clothing materials are nylon with strong outdoor performance, and corduroy and down, which are relatively cold-resistant. The Lookbook brand of this season’s Campaign series also chooses to shoot in the real outdoor mountains, which highlights the texture of the clothing.