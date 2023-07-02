Đorđe Mihailović, the guard of Zejtinlik, passed away Info

A blanket named Đorđe Mihailović, who looked after Zejtinlik, died at the age of 96.

“Another sad news today – at 5:30 p.m., at the age of 96, uncle Đorđe Mihailović, custodian of ‘Zejtinlik’, the Serbian cemetery in Thessaloniki, died. He was the third generation of custodians of Serbian history and the graves of Serbian heroes. His lifelong wish was to get a Serbian passport, and that wish was fulfilled. Sincere condolences to the family and all friends. Eternal glory to him!” wrote Dacic on Instagram.

