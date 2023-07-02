Home » Đorđe Mihailović, the guard of Zejtinlik, passed away Info
World

Đorđe Mihailović, the guard of Zejtinlik, passed away Info

by admin
Đorđe Mihailović, the guard of Zejtinlik, passed away Info

A blanket named Đorđe Mihailović, who looked after Zejtinlik, died at the age of 96.

Source: Mondo

“Another sad news today – at 5:30 p.m., at the age of 96, uncle Đorđe Mihailović, custodian of ‘Zejtinlik’, the Serbian cemetery in Thessaloniki, died. He was the third generation of custodians of Serbian history and the graves of Serbian heroes. His lifelong wish was to get a Serbian passport, and that wish was fulfilled. Sincere condolences to the family and all friends. Eternal glory to him!” wrote Dacic on Instagram.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:46 THIS CEMETERY IS MY LIFE: Grandfather Đorđe has been the guardian of Zejtinlik for 61 years! Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

See also  "Don't panic, it's not March 2020": Biden reassures, but sticks with No Vax

You may also like

Travis Birds will present “Perro Deseo” at La...

Udinese transfer market | Cristo Gonzalez salutes: official...

United Airlines CEO Announces Plans to Avoid Flight...

Three wedding dresses in one | Magazine

3 wedding dresses in one | Magazine

Disappearance of Kata, a mysterious phone call arrives...

Ukraine’s Air Force Successfully Shoots Down Drones and...

In Orkney there is discussion about leaving the...

Udinese Market | It’s a market derby among...

Usa 2024, Obama takes the field to help...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy