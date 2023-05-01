Đorđe Mihailović turned 95 | Info

The famous Đorđe Mihailović, who guarded the Serbian military cemetery “Zejtinlik” in Thessaloniki for more than half a century, turned 95 today.

Source: Zoran Pajčin, mondo.ba

In July 2014, Đorđe Mihailović was awarded the Order of the Serbian Flag, second degree, he is also the recipient of the Order of Saint Sava, first degree, and on November 11, 2021, he was awarded the award “Mother Serbia”.

Mihailović was born on May 1, 1928 in Thessaloniki.

The first guard of the Serbian military cemetery was his grandfather, Savo Mihailović, a volunteer from Thessaloniki, a Serb from Grblje near Boka Kotorska.

Source: Zoran Pajčin, mondo.ba

He collected the remains of dead comrades and comrades, and then kept them until his death in 1928, when he himself was buried at Zejtinlik.

He was succeeded by Đorđe’s father Đuro Mihailović, who saved the cemetery and its relics from Nazi looting during the Second World War.

He died in 1961 and was buried next to his father in Zejtinlik, and the duty of cemetery keeper went to Đorđe, the last male descendant of the Mihailović family.

(Srna)