Đorđević and Danilović did not talk in Partizan | Sport

Aleksandar Đorđević and Predrag Danilović were in an argument, they did not speak during one period when they played for Partizan.

Aleksandar Đorđević (55), Predrag Danilović (53) and Ivo Nakić (57) played together in Partizan and won the Euroleague title in 1992 under the command of Željko Obradović. Salet’s famous three-pointer brought great celebration, but there was a clash of leaders in the team. Đorđević and Danilović did not talk to each other for a period, but this was not visible on the field.

This is exactly what the famous Croatian basketball player was talking about. “If they say so, it was so. They had quarreled before. Danilović was eager, ambitious, he didn’t give in, he was rude, if you would say so. Sale is the same, not to say what he was like, it’s normal to be there now… It was not visible on the field, we know that. There are those situations, antagonisms in the team, it’s nothing new or strange, they played for the national team for 10 years and ruled with the other players. After all, we were all still kids, eager to prove ourselves. You don’t blame anyone, you think you’re always right, you don’t think about whether you’re right, you step on it and move forward, everything happens there“, Nakić began the story about the “Jao Mile” podcast with former basketball player Mile Ilic.

After a short break, he continued. “There were all kinds of characters, types, but it was never something, after all, the club is above everything. I heard all kinds of things before coming to Partizan, that there were open arguments and everything, but I have not experienced it in six years. There were discussions, all that, but no insults or anything like that. They respected each other. When you play with great players, there is some respect.”

He also recounted an anecdote with Krešimir Ćosić. “He drove me somewhere, I don’t remember exactly where, and he tells me how, when he was younger, he carried everyone’s bags in the national team. He told me, ‘When it’s a match, when it’s stop-and-go, everyone passes me balls to solve and after the match, I’m still carrying bags‘. He is the vanguard, one is off the field, one is on the field, one is the bus, the locker room. You have various players who are great off the field, the best in the world in training, but on the field they don’t know where they are, they don’t know where the left is. Then you have those who are a miracle in the match, calm and normal off the field.”



Then he returned to the story of Danilović and Đorđević.

“It is true that they were the leaders of Partizan. Sale was a leader from a young age, he set himself up that way even as a kid, and so did Predrag, just a little differently. Of course, none of this would be possible without the other players, they all contributed. Dragutinović guarded the best players, Koprivica was a fighter, he seemed relaxed, but he was serious and could fight with anyone. It would hardly be the way it was.”

He especially praised Đorđević.

“Sale established himself as a leader even when he was with that older team where Vlade Divac and Žarko Paspalj were. Even when he played badly in those first years, when he was nervous, he wanted to be the best. It didn’t go right right away, there was nervousness, lost balls, thrown balls into the air, but he always had that leadership attitude as if he gave 40 points in every match, and that’s how it came back to him. After that year, both Sale and Saša made careers,” concluded Ivo Nakić.

Ivo Nakić

