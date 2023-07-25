Đorđo Sladoje, winner of the “Kočić Award”. Magazine

Đorđo Sladoje is this year’s winner of the Kočić Award, which will be awarded to him on August 25, at the ceremonial academy in Banski dvor in Banja Luka.

Sladoje is one of the most prominent contemporary Serbian lyricists, and according to the jury, there are creative similarities between him and Petar Kočić, first of all, in terms of their service to the Serbian language and belonging to a representative flow of the Serbian literary tradition.

“Đorđo Sladoje, like his famous predecessor /Kočić/, perceives literature as an essential commitment to his culture and the Serbian people, who in his books write about its magnificent ups and downs, but also tragic accidents and scars of the modern era”, stated in the explanation of the Kočić award jury’s decision.

Sladoje is the author of an extensive and notable oeuvre of 16 separate collections /individual and in multiple editions/, and nine books of selected poems, one of which is also in Russian.

“Such an opus presents the author as currently the most significant representative of the Stražilov lyric thread, a poet with a versatile sense of tradition and recognizable spirituality. Sladoje is at the same time a poet of the most complex, but also the most direct lyrical expression of Orthodox spirituality,” he writes in the explanation of the jury’s decision.

The jury stated that Sladoj’s poetry is a rare and precious combination of poetry of high culture, noble sensibility and distinct national consciousness, as an expression of votive memory despite the time of solipsism and disintegration.

The writer Đorđo Sladoje was born in 1954 in Klinja near Ulog in Upper Herzegovina. He finished high school in Sečnje in Banat, and studied sociology in Sarajevo.

In addition to the novel in verse “Blue Veins” and the book of stories “Experiences of the lyrical marsupial”, Sladoje is the author of numerous books of poems, including: “Diary of Insomnia”, “Veliki Lent”, “Every Tuesday”, “Trepetnik”, “Crying of Saint Sava”, “Five Martyrs”, “Hilandar is Far Away”, “Serbian Mirrors”, “Small Resurrection”, “Monastery Gardener”, “Golden Wrecks”, “Descent into Solitude”, “Singer in magli”, “Zanatski dom” and “Smoke signs”.

Sladoje is the winner of numerous awards, such as Vuk’s award, but also NJegoš’s, Zmaje’s, Dučić’s, Dis’s and Šantić’s awards, and Žička hrisovulja.

