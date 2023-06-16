Dorian, breaking latest news of his concert at the Gran Teatro del Liceo (2023)

As well said Marc Gili last night, Dorian he can draw an ellipse, a fine line, between his beginnings, in the Sidecar room, and now, performing at the Gran Teatro del Liceo. Just three hundred and fifty meters away. A very short distance and a journey of a lifetime at the same time. From one of the most emblematic small concert halls in Barcelona to one of the internationally famous musical temples, led by the Suite Festival. “A Night in the Life”the review of so many years of music and poetry created by a band that has never stopped fighting and growing.

A riot on stage starring Gili (voice), Belly Hernandez (to choirs, piano and synthesizers), Bart Sanz (strumming the bass) and Lisandro Montes (alternating between synthesizers and guitar). An indie pop band rebelling against clichés. To achieve this they lacked training, which is why they included the presence of up to five supporting musicians (strings, percussion, piano…) and above all friends as guests. because there they were Sergio Acosta (Zoé), Suu y Antonio Garcia (Burn Bogota) to support you on your special night. The smiles did not stop shining in the dark, between spotlights and sweat.

We could review what the night gave musically, summarize what happened as a simple journalistic breaking latest news, but what makes concerts great is what provokes each of the attendees. There is no minor opinion and there are as many visions as people attended. Readers will be reading here the opinion of a single individual from the audience, one of all those who were in the luxurious Barcelona room. But, sometimes, things have to be lived. The experiences have to be felt. Dorian’s concerts must be experienced and felt. And that Marc Gili and his know it. That is why they are always grateful to the public that supports them. You’ll like them more or less, but Dorian knows – they always have known – how to get you involved in their nights and that you enjoy them. See also novak Đoković congratulated the partisan | Sports

This time, they took the public by the hand through a journey of two decades, from “Market Studies” to the great “Sandstorm”, leaving “El tremolo”, “Libre”, “Arrecife”, “Los amigos that I lost”, “Solar”, “Glass ceilings”, “The wounded morning” or “Any other part”, among others, like pearls, signs along the way. And the public captured them, guiding themselves to that final destination that was to feel part of that only night in their life. There were, as in all concerts, ups and downs. A brutal start that set expectations so high that some songs failed to meet them, either due to lighting that required time to feel comfortable, because some songs would have required mutating their form in the Lyceum, or due to sound failures. But it is no less true that there was nothing that could overshadow songs like “Los amigos que perdí” or “Duele”.