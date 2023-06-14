Dorian invites Suu, Zoé and Arde Bogotá to their night at the Liceu

We repeat so that it is very clear: the concert will be tomorrow June 15 in the Gran Teatre del Liceu, and we are clear that it is a very special occasion to face one of the most popular independent bands in the country live, thanks to a career spanning more than twenty years. In addition to a formation of twelve musiciansDorian have also been invited to collaborate with them on stage à la Catalan Suuto the Mexicans Zoe and the Murcians Bogota burns.

They will play classic songs from their repertoire such as “Anywhere else”, “The sandstorm” or “Los amigos que perdí”, essential hymns that may be accompanied by others such as “El tremor”, “Duele”, “Dos vidas” or “Arrecife”, although we will have to wait until tomorrow to find out which will be the true chosen ones and protagonists of a night to remember.

The concert, as we said, is part of the Suite Festivalwhich will also feature performances by other artists such as Ara Malikian, Luz Casal, Arde Bogota, Bely Basarte and others.

