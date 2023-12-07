Dorian Popa, firm promise after he was caught drugged behind the wheel

Dorian Popa was caught driving drunk a month ago, and now the artist claims that he has learned his lesson and will never use drugs again. In Micutzu’s podcast, Dorian Popa said he will never smoke again.

“The major mistake was that I drove without thinking if my body was clean. But objectively speaking, considering the repercussions I felt today, I’m sorry, I hope I don’t disappoint some, but I think it’s a mistake and that I smoked. I have the strength of character, and I take all that my words mean at this moment, to say that I will never smoke again. It turned my life upside down, it bothered me a lot, because I appreciate and want results from my life more than anything”, declared Dorian Popa.

“I can say firmly in my heart, without any hidden thought, that I will not light another nail from here on as long as I live. And if I do, I made a promise before God to burn me five times harder than he has burned me so far,” he added.

In October, Dorian Popa was stopped by the Police while driving his Lamborghini car, in Domnești, close to his house. He tested positive for banned substances and arrived at the INML for collection of biological samples.

