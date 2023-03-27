There is concern over the oil spill affecting the UK’s largest onshore oil field. Poole Port Commissioners (PHC), which regulate activities in the port of Dorset, in southern England, said the leak would relate to the pipeline operated by the Perenco company, under Owers Bay.

Perenco confirmed the news in a note, in which he specified that a “small” quantity of reservoir fluid (made up of 85% water and 15% oil) would have leaked from the plant starting late at night on Sunday and that part of it would have already been recovered. The “limited” loss – according to the company – was located in the Wytch Farm plant in Purbeck.

The figures were given by the British newspaper Telegraph, which in an article on the matter speaks of “200 barrels of oil” poured into the water.

Meanwhile, the British authorities have declared a state of emergency and, in particular, the British Agency for Health Security, in the south-west, has launched a public appeal aimed at the population: “Avoid swimming in Poole harbor or in the area surrounding until further notice.