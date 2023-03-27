Home World Dorset, England oil spill: it’s a state of emergency
World

Dorset, England oil spill: it’s a state of emergency

by admin
Dorset, England oil spill: it’s a state of emergency

There is concern over the oil spill affecting the UK’s largest onshore oil field. Poole Port Commissioners (PHC), which regulate activities in the port of Dorset, in southern England, said the leak would relate to the pipeline operated by the Perenco company, under Owers Bay.

Perenco confirmed the news in a note, in which he specified that a “small” quantity of reservoir fluid (made up of 85% water and 15% oil) would have leaked from the plant starting late at night on Sunday and that part of it would have already been recovered. The “limited” loss – according to the company – was located in the Wytch Farm plant in Purbeck.

The figures were given by the British newspaper Telegraph, which in an article on the matter speaks of “200 barrels of oil” poured into the water.

Meanwhile, the British authorities have declared a state of emergency and, in particular, the British Agency for Health Security, in the south-west, has launched a public appeal aimed at the population: “Avoid swimming in Poole harbor or in the area surrounding until further notice.

See also  Democracy Summit, Biden: united to revive democracy and defend rights

You may also like

Xi Jinping’s “New Silk Road” is losing steam

Israel, thousands take to the streets against the...

Bologna Market / Sensational! Mourinho wants it at...

Genoa, boxing in the living room the tragedy...

Artisanal dyeing: behind the beauty of the fabrics,...

Hermosa Fest announces Zahara, La Casa Azul and...

His mother left him in the maternity ward...

Auto: EU negotiations will not be reopened, biofuels...

Actor Orlando Bloom meets Zelensky in Kiev- TV...

Denmark invites the Russian operator of “North Stream”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy