Double homicide in Verona. Two elderly people, husband and wife, were found dead today, in the late afternoon, in the Borgo Roma district. The police and forensic technicians intervened on the spot and are still carrying out the necessary surveys to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the public homicide.

From the first findings, the crime dates back to yesterday evening. At the moment, the investigators are not ruling out any leads. Officers are trying to trace the couple’s 55-year-old son.