Home » Double Murder Shock: Brutal Killings of José Manuel Alvarado and Yusmary Guerra in Yaracuy State
World

Double Murder Shock: Brutal Killings of José Manuel Alvarado and Yusmary Guerra in Yaracuy State

by admin
Double Murder Shock: Brutal Killings of José Manuel Alvarado and Yusmary Guerra in Yaracuy State

137897

José Manuel Alvarado and Yusmary Guerra Found Dead in Brutal Murder in Marín, Yaracuy State

Marín, Yaracuy State – In a horrific and tragic incident, José Manuel Alvarado and Yusmary Guerra were found dead inside their residence in Marín, San Felipe municipality in Yaracuy state. The details surrounding their deaths are both shocking and disturbing.

According to information obtained by Yaracuy al Día, it appears that Alvarado was subjected to a brutal beating, with his body exhibiting injuries across various parts, including a severe concussion on the head. Meanwhile, Guerra’s lifeless body was discovered burned inside a room. The manner in which they were violently killed suggests a merciless and ruthless crime.

Currently, the investigation into this heinous crime is ongoing, with detectives from the Cicpc leading the efforts to uncover the truth. Due to the early stages of the investigation, little information has been disclosed about the motive or possible suspects involved. However, it was revealed that Alvarado was formerly a police officer of the state a few years ago.

The local community is shocked and saddened by this tragic incident. The loss of two lives under such gruesome circumstances has left the residents of Marín in a state of shock. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

News Up to Date will continue to follow this story closely and provide updates as new information becomes available.

For more information, please contact Yaracuy up to date.

End of article.

You may also like

“Fioravanti and Mambro have nothing to do with...

Tel Aviv, municipal agent killed by a 27-year-old...

Congress members advocate for the Palestinian village of...

MotoGP, Alex Marquez wins Sprint Silverstone: Bezzecchi 2nd,...

Farewell to Hélène Carrère d’Encausse, French historian and...

fk forward action buying chairs | Sports

Concerns for Fate of Manatee Amid Cuban Food...

Trump: ‘Every time I get indicted, I get...

9 million is arriving for the restoration of...

Netanyahu, a Machiavelli who split Israel in two

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy