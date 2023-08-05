Double Murder Shock: Brutal Killings of José Manuel Alvarado and Yusmary Guerra in Yaracuy State

137897

José Manuel Alvarado and Yusmary Guerra Found Dead in Brutal Murder in Marín, Yaracuy State

Marín, Yaracuy State – In a horrific and tragic incident, José Manuel Alvarado and Yusmary Guerra were found dead inside their residence in Marín, San Felipe municipality in Yaracuy state. The details surrounding their deaths are both shocking and disturbing.

According to information obtained by Yaracuy al Día, it appears that Alvarado was subjected to a brutal beating, with his body exhibiting injuries across various parts, including a severe concussion on the head. Meanwhile, Guerra’s lifeless body was discovered burned inside a room. The manner in which they were violently killed suggests a merciless and ruthless crime.

Currently, the investigation into this heinous crime is ongoing, with detectives from the Cicpc leading the efforts to uncover the truth. Due to the early stages of the investigation, little information has been disclosed about the motive or possible suspects involved. However, it was revealed that Alvarado was formerly a police officer of the state a few years ago.

The local community is shocked and saddened by this tragic incident. The loss of two lives under such gruesome circumstances has left the residents of Marín in a state of shock. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

