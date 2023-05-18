Double premiere of Marien Novi

Definitely Marien Novi She is one of the most active and prodigal artists of the underground electronic scene in the South of Spain. On Friday, May 19, see the light Modular Ep. under the young seal of Granada Cesvitam Music dedicated exclusively to techno. Co-produced between Cesvitam, Digitalkaos and the Dj herself, includes two very special tracks of raw techno with hypnotic and forceful modulations. Two themes worked with great intensity in his production and perfect for the dance floor. Without a doubt, the union of this trio of producers will give a lot to talk about.