Double premiere of No Picky

Double premiere of No Picky

The launch is scheduled for April 21 via Wild Punk, it couldn’t be any other way, the new work by No Picky, deans of punk pop in the South Seas. The return, if they ever left, comes with two house-brand appetizers and in their favorite format, seven-inch vinyl.

Dinner In America is based on the punk love movie of the same name and Tutan C’mon She is one of her own jerks paying homage to the best known mummy in the world.

No Picky are No Picky with their vampires, their vamps, their mummies and other characters from the afterlife, that’s what we still like about them, that they don’t wear out over time, that their love is eternal… like the one in their movies favourites.

