Double robbery in a few minutes, offender recognized and arrested

World

22 seconds ago

A offender arrested by the Carabinieri in the Catania area for robbery and kidnapping, he scored two consecutive hits but made a misstep. He acted with his face uncovered and through video surveillance he was recognized precisely because of his background. The 31-year-old man is charged with robbery, kidnapping and aggravated theft.…

