Doubt is almost certainty – Les échos de Lila

Doubt, in its paradoxical nature, is a path to knowledge where near certainty emerges. By questioning our beliefs, our convictions and our certainties, doubt invites us to explore the depths of our thinking. It allows us to question what we thought we knew.

In this incessant search for truth, doubt then becomes an indispensable companion. Through it, we discover new perspectives, unexplored horizons and deeper truths. Thus, doubt can be seen as a source of intellectual and spiritual growth. It inspires us to revisit our own limitations and embrace uncertainty with informed curiosity.

There is no absolute certainty

When we carefully consider an issue, evaluate different perspectives, and engage in critical reflection, we can achieve a form of informed certainty. This certainty is not absolute. It is based on careful exploration and careful consideration of the different possibilities.

In other words, doubt can lead us to “virtual certainty”. Indeed, it offers us a nuanced and conscious understanding of the limits of our knowledge. It challenges us to recognize that truth is often complex, multi-dimensional and subject to interpretation. Doubt encourages us to adopt a humble and open attitude. In this way, we come to recognize our own biases and embrace uncertainty, that reality inherent in our human experience.

“Near-certainty” in this perspective is an acknowledgment of the limits of our knowledge. It is an invitation to continue to explore, to question and to evolve. We then remember that truth is a dynamic and evolving process. In other words, our understanding is subject to constant revisions as we accumulate new information.

Doubt as an invitation to tolerance

When people around us doubt the existence of God, climate change or even human goodness, it is important to recognize that doubt is a natural reaction to complex and often controversial issues.

Ultimately, we must respect the doubts and questions of others, as they often reflect a personal search for truth and a search for meaning. It is also important to recognize that the answers to the most complex questions may not be absolute and definitive. As such, it is healthy to maintain an open mind to the diversity of opinions or perspectives.

