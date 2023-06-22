Douglas Costa and his girlfriend die of a tick bite 4 hours apart

A 42-year-old Douglas Costa racing driver and his 36-year-old partner Mariana Giordano died within four hours of each other. The man was at the AMG Cup Brasil when he accused the first signs of illness.

Douglas Costa was transported to Jundiai hospital in Sao Paulo on 7 June. His fiancée Mariana Giordano was also hospitalized there, who for two days had been accusing of illnesses similar to a strong fever. The two were struck by a particular state of malaise similar to a flu which was later discovered to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever: an infectious disease caused by the bite of a tick.

Both died within four hours of each other on 8 June after visiting a rural area in Campinas on 27 May.

The discovery of the cause of death came only after the examination of biological samples at the Adolfo Lutz Institute in São Paulo.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is an acute febrile infectious disease. It seems to be caused by a bacterium transmitted by tick bites.

