Home World Dozens of dem deputies to Biden: “Revoke Bolsonaro’s visa”
World

Dozens of dem deputies to Biden: “Revoke Bolsonaro’s visa”

by admin
Dozens of dem deputies to Biden: “Revoke Bolsonaro’s visa”

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers, including some from the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, have sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s visa to be canceled following his supporters’ assault on the seats of power. “We request that you reevaluate his status in the country to ascertain whether there is a legal basis for his stay and to revoke any diplomatic visas he may have,” the letter read.

“The US must not provide shelter to him or to any authoritarian person who has inspired such violence against democratic institutions”, the text continues.

See also  The fire in Bangladesh's juice factory has been extinguished, and many child laborers may be missing in the fire.

You may also like

Tajani in Ankara: Italy proposes itself as mediator...

Pope meets Italian police officers policing around Vatican...

Unprecedented food crisis, 30 million malnourished children

U.S. and Japan sign space cooperation agreement to...

Israel, the president of the High Court: “The...

Russia Alludes to Sweden’s Concealment of the Investigation...

Harry’s book has already grossed nearly $30 million....

Pope’s liturgy and schedule for January and February...

Kate’s mean joke (which seems directed at Harry):...

Trying to cover up the truth!Russia accuses Sweden...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy