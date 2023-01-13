Dozens of Democratic lawmakers, including some from the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, have sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s visa to be canceled following his supporters’ assault on the seats of power. “We request that you reevaluate his status in the country to ascertain whether there is a legal basis for his stay and to revoke any diplomatic visas he may have,” the letter read.

“The US must not provide shelter to him or to any authoritarian person who has inspired such violence against democratic institutions”, the text continues.