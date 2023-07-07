Home » dozens of explosions, residents evacuated – Corriere TV
World

dozens of explosions, residents evacuated – Corriere TV

by admin
dozens of explosions, residents evacuated – Corriere TV

The Sirahuaya shelter, built for emergencies, is not fully operational

(LaPresse) The Peruvian authorities are collaborating to create shelters and find new places to transfer the residents who are near the Ubinas volcano, in the Moquegua region, in the south of the country, which has recorded dozens of explosions in the last three days. The army is working to fix one of the closest shelters, which will be operational in two weeks. The Sirahuaya shelter, built for emergencies due to volcanic eruptions, is not fully operational at a time when the authorities plan to evacuate at least 1,500 residents. (LaPresse)

July 7, 2023 – Updated July 7, 2023, 10:02 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Armenia in the vote, Prime Minister Pashinyansi wins with 58% of the votes. The opposition denounces fraud

You may also like

Culinary and cultural journey: five cultural festivals to...

Former FARC Guerrilla Negotiator Iván Márquez’s Death Still...

Who is the killer of Noe Milivojev |...

Neighbors on the murder of Noah Milivojev |...

Record High Temperatures and Climate Change Crisis: A...

In the emergency military stabilization of the wounded...

He Killed A Motorized Policeman, review of Super...

PJ Harvey, crítica de su disco I Inside...

Speculations Mount as Colombian Army Investigates Alleged Death...

from the end of August up to 2.99...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy