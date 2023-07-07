dozens of explosions, residents evacuated – Corriere TV

The Sirahuaya shelter, built for emergencies, is not fully operational

(LaPresse) The Peruvian authorities are collaborating to create shelters and find new places to transfer the residents who are near the Ubinas volcano, in the Moquegua region, in the south of the country, which has recorded dozens of explosions in the last three days. The army is working to fix one of the closest shelters, which will be operational in two weeks. The Sirahuaya shelter, built for emergencies due to volcanic eruptions, is not fully operational at a time when the authorities plan to evacuate at least 1,500 residents. (LaPresse)

July 7, 2023 – Updated July 7, 2023, 10:02 am

