Dozens of people have died in clashes between ethnic groups in Manipur, India

At least 30 people They’re dead in clashes between rival ethnic groups in the Indian state of Manipur, in the north-eastern part of the country. The violence was caused by protests from several ethnic groups who oppose the inclusion of the Meitei people among the tribes officially recognized as a disadvantaged ethnic group.

In India, the federal state reserves jobs in public administration, universities and seats at all levels of government for disadvantaged tribes to compensate for historic ethnic inequalities. The recognition would also give the Meitei people access to forest lands: other ethnic groups in the state, however, fear losing control over these territories and for this reason they have been protesting very violently for a week.

Kuldeep Singh, security adviser to the Manipur government, told reporters 18 to 20 dead were reported, but admitted the toll was biased. Over a hundred people have been injured in the clashes and more than 500 houses have been burned in the past two days. Thousands of Indian army soldiers have been sent to Manipur to end the clashes.