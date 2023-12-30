Dozens of trains to and from London have been cancelled

Loading player

On Saturday Eurostar, the high-speed train service linking the UK with France, Belgium and the Netherlands, he deleted all trains to and from London due to the flooding of a railway tunnel. In particular, the London St Pancras stations in London and the Gare du Nord in Paris were filled with tourists and people who were leaving for the end-of-year holidays and were left stranded.

It is the second time in ten days that the Eurostar service has suffered interruptions: the last time it happened on 21 December, again during the Christmas holidays and in the midst of many movements, due to a strike of workers in the French railway sector.

There is still no information on the reasons for the flooding, which occurred in a tunnel in Kent, in the south-east of the United Kingdom, but the country has been warned due to heavy rain, wind and snow which caused delays and cancellations also on other railway lines, for example the Southeastern high-speed line, and some airline flights.

Eurostar gave a first warning late Saturday morning, saying that all trains to and from London would be canceled until around 4pm, and then with another update it announced the cancellation of all trains scheduled for the day, over 40 in everything.

High Speed ​​1, the company that manages the railway section affected by the flooding, he said that its operators worked all night to stem the leaks in the tunnel, but that the volume of water was “unprecedented”. A spokesperson later said that the work was continuing and that the water level was reducing.

Eurostar has meanwhile announced that customers who had purchased tickets for canceled journeys are entitled to an exchange or refund. Many people complained and protested about the consequences of the flooding on their plans for end-of-year parties, in many cases planned at Disneyland Paris. Someone people have tried to reach France by bus, others have gone to Dover, in the south of the United Kingdom, to catch a ferry (ferries stop in Calais, in the north of France): these are still much longer journeys than the Eurostar train, which From London to Paris it takes just over two hours.

