Dr. Kristina Davidović discovered what ages the fastest in our body, and it’s not the skin…

Aging is a natural process that we cannot influence in a natural way to a large extent, i.e. we can, at least partially, with a healthy diet and adequate care, for example.

It is also known that the bone structure of the skull changes with aging, but the question arises to what extent this affects the changes in our face. Doctor of aesthetic surgery, Kristina Davidović, reflected on this very topic, visiting Prva.

“It is a philosophy of life and an anatomical-morphological characteristic of all people. What we have been insisting on for the last few years is that aesthetic medicine and its doctors are not mere fillers. In order for a person to look natural and harmonious, we must understand the anatomy and morphology of aging.” pointed out Dr. Davidović at the very beginning.

As she added, we don’t age only at the skin level, maybe even the least there. However, the internal parts of our head, such as bones, muscles and ligaments, age much faster than our skin.

“We actually lose volume in the bone tissue. The bone thins, especially in those places where the muscles are most active, such as the eyeballs. The muscles then fall together with the ligaments and women age faster in the region around the mouth,” she explained.

So, as one of the solutions, today, in addition to facial skin tightening, ligaments and muscle tissue are also tightened. Already after the age of 25, muscle and skin tone begins to decline, and there are several ways we can prevent all of this. As pointed out by Dr. Davidović, the first thing is a healthy life. It is important how much we sleep, what we eat, whether we are exposed to the sun’s harmful rays, toxic substances…

“We should use the protection factor throughout the year, the protection factor 50 every time we leave the house, plenty of fluids and enough sleep is the first step towards anti-aging,” advised Dr. Davidović at the end.

