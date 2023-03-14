Home World Dr. Tsinghua responds to food delivery: It is not hype that Zeng Entrepreneurship owes millions of dollars in debt–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Delivery staff is really an amazing profession. Some are game masters, some can be chefs, and some have super-high education. Many masters hide among them.

According to reports, recently a news about a Tsinghua doctor delivering food has attracted a lot of attention.The reason was that Mo Mingyong, a doctoral student at Tsinghua University, posted a video of him wearing a delivery service and holding a student ID card, and he spoke very fluent English.

This incident also caused some controversy among netizens, who believed that Dr. Tsinghua’s food delivery was a waste.

In this regard, Mo Mingyong responded to Jimu News that he registered as a delivery rider at the end of 2021.Delivering food was a matter before going to Tsinghua University. At that time, the business failed and owed millions of yuan in debt, which caused financial difficulties.

Now he is posting the video to tell netizens through his previous experience: he also fell into the bottom of the valley, but he got over it step by step through his own efforts. He didn’t mean to hurt the school, let alone hype the takeaway business.

It is understood that as early as August 2018, there was a teacher named Mo Mingyong on the promotional page of a training institution in Zhuhai, who was the protagonist in this video.

In July 2021, Zhuhai Chunqu Liuteng Education Technology Co., Ltd., a service platform for studying abroad, announced the completion of an angel round of financing of 1.2 million yuan, led by executives from well-known listed companies. The founder of the company is Mo Mingyong.

See also  Redmi K60 512G version is less than 3,000 yuan Song Qi: Real Me GT Neo5 1T is still invincible – yqqlm

Mo Mingyong’s name and photos have appeared on the official website of the School of Social Sciences of Tsinghua University many times. It is indeed the same person as Mo Mingyong on social platforms, and his experience is also very inspirational.

Dr. Tsinghua responds to food delivery: It is not hype that Zeng Entrepreneur owes a million yuan in debt

