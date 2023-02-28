Dr. Vojislav Perišić explained how to get a food allergy and what is the solution!

Source: First screenshot

Can an allergy to certain foods occur at any age or does it only happen in children and when we are young? Our famous gastroenterologist prof. Dr. Vojislav Perišić, visiting Prva, explained that allergies can occur at any age.

“Something disrupts the permeability of our mucosa. The one that had tight junctions between the cells opens. Viral infections open them, covid opens them, and then everything and anything enters the circulation from digestion within an hour. Our immune system recognizes this and reacts. It is possible that every infection, bacterial or viral, disrupts the permeability and disrupts the processes of immune tolerance. Instead of making antibodies against allergies, we make blocking antibodies,” explained Dr. Perišić.

In order to avoid this, our gastroenterologist prof. Dr. Vojislav Perišić advised us to eat hypoallergenic food. When it comes to fruits and vegetables, the focus is on yellow and green, not red.

“Yellow and green do not have antigens that generate an allergy. For example, a red apple can’t, but a ‘golden delicacy’ can. Raspberries, currants, strawberries can’t do that. Radish, too. Pineapple, banana can and can’t. Foods that cause a lot of bloating – kale , cabbage, peas,” Dr. Perišić advised.

When it comes to meat, lamb, turkey and free-range chicken are excellent choices. And then the doctor advises the “Big Seven Golden Rules” diet, which would be useful for those who suspect that they are allergic to certain foods:

“Eliminate milk and eggs, eliminate red fruits and vegetables and all foods that are industrially colored, for example, juices. Then, drugs that can cause allergies – aspirin. Then, soy, fish. Fish and seafood products are potential generators of allergies. And of course, stone fruits too,” said Dr. Perišić, and then revealed the initial symptoms and reactions of food allergies.

Within an hour, an hour and a half after a meal, he can call hives, swelling on the eyelids and nose. Also, there are those reactions that occur after eight to 12 hours, and which the doctor must recognize and still prescribe therapy.

(WORLD)