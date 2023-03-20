Home World Draan Džajić visited the training of the Serbian national team | Sports
Draan Džajić visited the training of the Serbian national team | Sports

Draan Džajić visited the training of the Serbian national team | Sports

The president of the Football Association of Serbia addressed the team at the first training session.

Source: MN PRESS

“I want to greet you all and wish you luck at the beginning of a new cycle that we all expect to end in a positive way, i.e. to qualify for the European Championship. You yourself know that the mood of the public depends on the results of the national team, and you saw the euphoria caused by going directly to the World Cup. Maybe the expectations were too high before Qatar, but you have to forget what happened as soon as possible and turn to new challenges. I know most of you personally, I have seen some of you on television, I know that your possibilities are enormous and that you have great potential. If I could give you some advice, let it be a message to think only about the qualifications and about winning a place in the final tournament, and only after that we can talk about a concrete result in Germany.”

“We are all here on the same task, when it is good we will rejoice together, if it is bad we will grieve together. But there is no reason to think negatively, I am convinced that you are the best national team in the region and that you will prove it once again on the field . Step by step. None of us has a magic wand, but with the good atmosphere in the team and with the approach you’ve had so far towards representative duties, I don’t think there’s any reason to worry,” said president Džajić and left the floor to coach Dragan Stojković.

Read all Pixie’s messages from the national team gathering in Stara Pazova.

