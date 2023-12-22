Drag king collective “Moustache Queens” reinterprets the video “Toxic” – MONDO MODA

The drag king collective Moutache Queens presents a new version of “Toxic”, the third release in the trilogy of reinterpretations of pop classics, skillfully transposed into the genres of trap, trip-hop and maracatu.

Bringing a contrary idea to the original 2003 song, by Britney Spears, Mustache Queens warns about the bonds of toxic relationships that have been romanticized for a long time.

The first reinterpretations were of “Boyfriend”, by Dove Cameron, and “Bad Guy”, by Billie Eilish, with clips on YouTube.

In the drag king version, a charming scientist tries to seduce the members with her charm in order to manipulate their lives. That’s when a kind of green liquid enters the scene, representing the scientist’s toxicity. The clip denounces how toxic relationships arise innocently and are belatedly noticed by the victim.

Mustache Queens in the Toxic video @ publicity

“We have all had the experience of being trapped by toxic people. Or at least we have had reports or witnessed situations with friends and relatives. These people are everywhere and when we least expect it we are already involved”, comments Sam Rennó, responsible for music production.

The creation of the toxic scientist is influenced by the character Poison Ivy, the famous Batman villain.

“Socially, she presents herself as a wonderful woman, who seduces everyone with her potions and spells. But when her true face is revealed, she becomes a horrible person”, explains Sam.

About Mustache Queens

Defying aesthetic and sound conventions, the drag king band Mustache Queens is active on the music scene with this trilogy of reinterpretations of pop classics, skillfully transposed into the genres of trap, trip-hop and maracatu. His irreverent performances not only question gender stereotypes, but also explore new and inspiring representations of masculinity.

In 2023, he released his trilogy of versions, including “Boyfriend” by Dove Cameron, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish and “Toxic” by Britney Spears. All of these versions were carefully produced musically by Sam Rennó, a music graduate from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Who participates in Toxic:

Vocalist: Enter

Backing vocals: Lygia Santos

Backing vocals and guitar: Verônica Zanella

Bass: Iara de Andrade

Drums: Georgia Camara

Percussions: Isabela Leite and Chaya Vasquez

Performers: Adriana Morales, Noreh Soares, Lorraine Smith, Will Soares, Raquel Muget, Helena Assunção, Alice Bizzotto, Tomaz Sá

Dancers: Eli Nunes and Gana Rodrigues.

