The President of the Football Association of Serbia congratulated the Slovenian on his election to the position of UEFA President.

Izvor: MN Press/FSS

“Dear Mr. President, it is our pleasure to convey to you, on behalf of the Football Association of Serbia and myself, our most sincere congratulations on your re-election as UEFA president. Your expertise and experience will help us promote the further development of our game. We firmly believe and look forward to raise our cooperation to the highest level to the joy of all football actors in Serbia and the entire football family. Looking forward to the continuation of our successful cooperation, we wish you much success in the future,” said Džajić in a letter published by the FSS on the official website.

