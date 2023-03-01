The namesake and last name of the Red Star legend Dragan Džajić is the defender of Zrinjski from Mostar.

Source: MONDO/Nebojša Šatara

On Wednesday evening, Mostar’s basketball players visited Banja Luka, but in terms of results, in the 16th round of the championship of Bosnia and Herzegovina, they encountered a very inhospitable host – 104:67 (29:11, 22:15, 20:19, 33:22).

The fighter scored the most convincing triumph against the “nobles” this season with 37 points, and one of the best in the visiting team with 13 points was the guard. Dragan Džajić.

He admitted in an interview for MONDO that because of his famous name and surname “he could not ‘stay alive’ on social networks from fans of Zvezda, but also of Partizan during the World Cup in Qatar”.

“Someone ‘tagged’ me on Instagram with a photo of the Zvezda legend, so I received hundreds of notifications, some Parisian and Zvezda fans had a fight below,” young Džaja started the story with a smile.

When asked if he has money as a candidate for the president of the Football Association of Serbia, which in the former Yugoslavia was a synonym for wealthy people, he answered jokingly:

“I’m Dragan Džajić, of course I have”, added the defender of Zrinjski and stated that unlike the “real” Džaja, he is a fan of Hajduk from Split.“Just Torcida Ljubuški, I was born in Split due to circumstances, but I’m from Ljubuški and I’ve been there almost all my life”.

Then he started a more serious story about the Mostar team, which this season has only one win and as many as 15 losses.

“This year we were unlucky, primarily with injuries to two players – Emir Čerkezović and Matija Žunjić, then two Americans, who were the main players, also left the team. There are a lot of problems in the club, there are not five or six of us, we are training but we are weak that we play ‘five on five’ during training and that’s why we suffer. I think Zrinjski is a really great club, the best city to live in Bosnia and Herzegovina is Mostar, but there are some financial problems and what I mentioned, so basketball is not at the level of a football club. Zrinjski deserves it always be in the fight for the highest ranking in all sports“, said Džajić, who also plays as a playmaker.

Considering that Zrinjski will move to a lower rank, the question arises about the further career of the basketball player born in Ljubuški, who, in addition to Zrinjski, also played for Vrijednosnice from Osijek.

“Honestly, I have not yet thought about what I will do after the end of the season,” concluded Džajić.