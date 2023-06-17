Dragan Jovanović cried at the wedding of his daughter Anđela | Entertainment

During today’s day, actress Anđela Jovanović, daughter of Dragan Jovanović, stood on the “crazy stone”.

Source: Instagram/_blajzmodesti/printscreen

They wanted to keep the day of their wedding in strict secrecy until the very end, so they performed the wedding ceremony in the closest circle of people, only about twenty of them. The young actress and her partner decided to have an intimate wedding on a large farm in Krčedin, and actor Dragan Jovanović, the bride’s father, did not hide his emotions.

Jovanović came to the wedding in a luxury car, a black jeep, and he did not hide his good mood, however, as he led his daughter to the altar, his eyes were full of tears. He couldn’t hold back his emotions, so he saw her off to the groom’s embrace in tears.

“Absolutely, of course, forever”said Gagi’s daughter Anđela when asked if she was taking Mihailo as her husband, and Mihailo was no less convinced.

After they had vowed their love and marriage, Mihailo grabbed the bride, and then had a cinematic kiss, while thunderous applause and screams of delighted guests echoed in the hall, which will surely remember their wedding for a long time.

See how Angela’s husband looks like:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/ Click)