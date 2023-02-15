Minister Darija Kisić has been enjoying love with the editor of B92 television, Dragan Karadžić, for some time now.

Source: ATA Images/Antionio Ahel

Darija Kisić skilfully hides her private life from the public eye, it is known that she divorced her husband Vladimir Tepavčević, with whom she has a daughter Tina, then her love life was unknown, and during the past year she appeared with a new partner, the editor-in-chief of television B92 by Dragan Karadžić.

As well-informed sources stated, when they were convinced that they were working well together, they decided to share the good news with everyone.

Who is Dragan Karadzic?

In his biography, he points out that he has more than 25 years of managerial experience in the television business. He says that he has knowledge of domestic and foreign television markets, especially Asia and China, as well as that he knows the working methods and functioning of large television systems.

He entered the business more significantly in 1990 as the general director of Beogenex. Then, in the period 1991-1993, he worked in the marketing department of RT Novi Sad, as a television representative in Belgrade. In his biography, he particularly emphasizes the period from 1993 to 1995, when he was the responsible editor at Channel Three. As he says, he reorganized the Third Channel into urban television aimed at young people. He fought against Sundanese and turbo folk. He supported the Belgrade rock scene and advocated political pluralism. He produced the iconic New Year’s program “Two hours of quality program” directed by Srđan Dragojević.

From 1999 to 2000, he worked for Internacional Cg (formerly Genex) as Deputy General Director for Marketing and Tourism. He was responsible for the operations of all members of the group: hotels Interkontinental, Konaci-Kopaonik, Hotel Alet in Bečići, as well as for the Jugoturs travel agency. From 2001 to 2006, he was the general manager of ITV Multimedia, a company that engaged in commercial SMS services. He was responsible for software enhancements and new reader/viewer communication applications. The company also designed and installed 1,000 illuminated displays on public lighting poles in Belgrade, according to the official biography.

He was the deputy general manager of Fox Television during 2007. He comes to the position of member of the Board of Directors of RTS as the owner and director of Prokarta Communications, a company that produces profitable interactive formats, such as TV and SMS quizzes.

He was a candidate for general director of RTS in 2015. In early March 2019, he was appointed editor-in-chief of O2 television and Play radio. He came to that position from the position of deputy chairman of the board of directors of RTS, to which he was elected in April 2016.

Karadžić is not active on social networks, and a few days ago, after a long time, he published a photo with presenter Dejan Pantelić, who recently announced that he was retiring from the small screen. Along with the photo with him, Karadzic wrote “let’s go further”.

(World)