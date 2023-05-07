Dragan Kobiljski’s daughter confronted the boy when he started to shoot Info

The daughter of volleyball coach Dragan Kobiljski stood up to the boy at the time of the shooting and thus saved many lives.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

EK (14), daughter of legendary volleyball player and volleyball coach Dragan Kobiljskiwho died on May 3, when the KK started shooting at friends and teachers at “Vladislav Ribnikar” Primary School, was buried yesterday at the Central Cemetery.

Bishop Hilarion – the vicar of Patriarch Porfirija, gave a eulogy at the funeral and a speech, in which he stated that EK (14) on the fateful May 3rd, stepped forward bravely in front of the boy-murderer (13) and thus saved many children.

“Porphyrius is praying for our children. It is extremely difficult for me to speak today. From this torment and pain, we pray to the Lord to give strength to the parents, to continue their lives. She is a soldier and a hero of Christ and it is no coincidence that the best fall, so that we that we might continue to live because of their sacrifice. We should also pray for the boy and his unfortunate soul. She stood in the way of the evil that was in that unfortunate boy and said, “Why are you doing this, stop,” and gave time for it to some children saved. When we meet in the other world, we will tell her thank you for defending and protecting us. The same as Dragan, who they say was the best man in that school,” he said at the funeral of the massacre victims.

