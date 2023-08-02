Dragan Marinković maca war in Sarajevo | Entertainment

Dragan Marinković Maca spoke about one of the most difficult moments in his life.

“There is no black and white war. God forbid anyone. All those where there is war probably think that it is the dirtiest. You know how it is when there’s a war, you never know if it’s the last coffee you’ve had. Or whether the person you kissed that day was actually your last kiss. To you or her. Here are some things,” Mac started the story in the show “Survivors” on K1.

He points out that they told us that nationalism is evil, but it is not, he points out – “it is chauvinism that is rubbish”.

When asked if he had any problems in Sarajevo, Maca says that there were, but that “there are fools everywhere”.

“But there were problems. As a child, at the age of 16, I used to roam around the city, and I knew these fierce guys. If it weren’t for them, I don’t know how I would have done. To me and to heaven, they never turned black and went astray. But there were some who They came up and said, “What’s that cross for you? They said, what’s the problem, dude? It’s nothing, I’m just asking.” You have fools everywhere who will sign your car and puncture the tires without knowing who you are or what you are. You know how, in Sarajevo I am a Chetnik for the paps and in Belgrade for the paps I am an Alija warrior and mujahideen. I don’t raise three fingers, I don’t glorify my faith. I love mine, I respect other people’s. I’m constantly in a gap. I have this problem because the monkeys criticize you and say – come on, go back, he stinks when he left. And so…” says Maca.

One of the hardest moments for him was when he thought about leaving the city. Remembering that was particularly difficult for Maca, so he almost cried while talking about it.



“My mother and I were normally on the ninth floor. I also walked 4-5 kilometers every day, brought water, wood. I went up, down. At that time I weighed 60 kilos. When the evil started in Sarajevo. It was I remember that in June, when it was still possible to leave the city. I had 300 marks with me. I leave two for my mother and take one for myself. And I tell her look mom, I can’t do it anymore. She says you just go. And I put on three or four pairs of underpants, a pair of socks, because I don’t know where I’m going and how I’m going to do it. I take those hundred marks, get dressed, tell her I love her and leave. And I go out and then I start thinking, where will I leave her. I also go to the bakery, buy a kilo of bread and come back. And she was crying, thinking who knows when we will see each other. And lucky to be back. If I had gone, where would she…” Mac said.

