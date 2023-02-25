Dragan Stojković, a Bosnian, told how he once had problems with Ana Bekuta, with whom he has excellent relations today.

Dragan Stojković Bosnian he said that he didn’t believe in Ana Bekuta’s song, which became one of her biggest hits, and that he once tried to distract his colleague from Zvezda Grand in her work. It’s about the song “Rano moja”, and he tried to make it not a hit!

“There is one song that became a hit, a Ana Bekuta got on my nerves so much when she came and said: ‘Well, this is a real song!‘. I was in a bad mood at that moment and I made an intro for the song, the so-called forspiel, that I don’t know how to play now, just to cover it up so it doesn’t become a hit. Usually it’s ‘let’s make that intro so everyone can play,'” recalled the Bosnian and explained how he works with his colleagues in the studio.

“One song, one time. That’s what I still do today. I produce songs the way I would like to sing, and I can sing everything only in falsetto and do a good preparation. When the singer comes to the studio, he is ready. But fatigue begins. I remember when we were recording the first Bekuta record, she came ‘crazy’, I said: ‘Let her sing the whole record, and we’ll continue tomorrow’. When Ana finished and asked if we were done, I said: ‘Done, for today’. And then we recorded eight songs for eight days,” said Dragan Stojković in the show “Zvezde Granda – Special”.

