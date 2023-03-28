The coach of Serbia on the victory in Montenegro

Izvor: TV Arena sport/screenshot

National team Serbia beat Montenegro in Podgorica and took a big step towards qualifying for the European Championship in 2024. The Serbian team thus “opened” the qualification for the EURO with two victories in two games, and after the game the coach Dragan Stojković Pixi he spoke for TV Arena sport.

“We knew it would be difficult, how did you think going to the European Championship? Easy? There is no such thing. I said that Montenegro is a quality team, that it has the power and strength to create a problem for anyone. It is all the more attractive that we celebrated , won, won three points and that’s the most important thing. But it was difficult, yes”Pixie said.

Serbia went through several crises during the game, Montenegro had a great chance with Stevan Jovetić’s shot from 16 meters, which was “taken down” by Vanja Milinković-Savić.

“They managed to materialize some mistakes, we waited for the half to end with zero, so we made a double change (Vlahović and Živković entered instead of Ilic and Đuričić) and from that the second half was much more meaningful in my opinion – and better”Pixie added.