Home » Dragan Stojković Pixi statement after the match with Bulgaria | Sport
World

Dragan Stojković Pixi statement after the match with Bulgaria | Sport

by admin
Dragan Stojković Pixi statement after the match with Bulgaria | Sport

Dragan Stojković Pixi spoke after the draw with Bulgaria.

Source: ArenaSport 1 / printscreen

Serbia managed to get out despite one of the worst games. She won a point in Bulgaria (1:1). The goal that made the Eagles happy was scored by Darko Lazović in the 96th minute of the game. Dragan Stojković’s team struggled, played one of the worst matches, but in the end managed to get an important point.

After the match, Pixi stood in front of the “Arena Sport” cameras and talked about the events of the match. “How could it end, this is a big point for us. A tough match, we expected it, everyone said it was a young team, you know how it goes with us. I knew it would be very difficult, there were a lot of mistakes in some lukewarm passes. It made our game difficult. The point came at the end and we have to be satisfied,” Pixi said.

It was obvious that the players were tired, there was no recognizable game. “I talked to the players, they all have the same opinion, the end of the season, a lot of them are out of shape, not really in a full training cycle. After all, no one is asking you. When you go out on the field, you have to do your best.”

A goal in stoppage time could greatly affect the Serbian team, which could not count on Aleksandar Mitrović, Dušan Vlahović and Luka Jović in this match. “We have played three matches so far, two away, one at home, we took four points away from home, three at home, I would have been more satisfied if we had won. However, considering the personnel issues, especially on offense, this is a big point“, concluded Stojković.

See also  Germany: after floods, 1300 missing


See description

HOW COULD THIS END, THE SCORE IS BIG! Pixi knows what the main problem is: “I talked to the players, they all think the same”

Hide description

Source: MN Press No. picture: 18 1 / 18 Source: MN Press No. picture: 18 2 / 18 Source: MN Press No. image: 18 3 / 18 AD Source: MN PressNo. image: 18 4 / 18 Source: MN PressNo. image: 18 5 / 18 Source: MN Press No. image: 18 6 / 18 AD Source: MN PressNo. image: 18 7 / 18 Source: MN Press No. image: 18 8 / 18 Source: MN PressNo. image: 18 9 / 18 AD Source: MN PressNo. picture: 18 10 / 18 Source: MN Press No. picture: 18 11 / 18 Source: MN Press No. image: 18 12 / 18 AD Source: MN PressNo. image: 18 13 / 18 Source: MN Press No. picture: 18 14 / 18 Source: MN PressNo. image: 18 15 / 18 AD Source: MN PressNo. image: 18 16 / 18 Source: MN PressNo. picture: 18 17 / 18 Source: MN PressNo. image: 18 18 / 18 AD

You may also like

Light Astrology, review of the comic by Liv...

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue visits France to...

Sunday 25 June Gulp Fumetti is coming to...

Honduras, clash between gangs in a prison: 41...

Ikaro Kadoshi participates in the Seminar at “Nosso...

Middle East, 4 Israelis killed, Hamas celebrates. Risk...

basketball players of Serbia in the quarter-finals of...

ROAD SAFETY In 2022, road fatalities in Europe...

“Vasco is our holidays”, fans in tents from...

Meloni-Macron meeting, agreement on migrants and support for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy