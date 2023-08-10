Home » Dragana Katić without makeup at sea | Fun
World

Dragana Katić without makeup at sea | Fun

by admin
Dragana Katić without makeup at sea | Fun

“For the end of the first part of the summer story”, wrote Dragana Katić with the photo.

Source: instagram/dragana_katic

Host Dragana Katic returned to Belgrade after the first part of her vacation, as she wrote on Instagram, in the previous days she enjoyed Herceg Novi with friend and colleague Vesna Milanović.

Grand’s host is on August 2 turned 58 years old, and she celebrated her birthday at sea and many agreed that she has never looked more beautiful. As she has already said in public, she now devotes her free time only to herself, because her sons have grown up and gone their separate ways.

It is noticeable that the presenter is glowing, and that she recharged her batteries at sea, and she also showed what hers looks like a tanned face when completely without makeup.

Source: instagram/dragana_katic

It is noticeable that Dragana Katić he also has cute freckles on his face, and at the end of his sixth decade, he captivates with charisma and positive energy. Also, as in years past, it is also true for a very stylish lady at sea.


See description

THE PRESIDENT OF GRANDA TURNED 58 YEARS OLD AND LOOK AT HER FACE WITHOUT MAKEUP: Dragana Katic has never looked better!

Hide description

Source: instagram/dragana_katicNo. image: 9 1 / 9 Source: instagram/dragana_katicNo. image: 9 2 / 9 Source: instagram/dragana_katicNo. picture: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: instagram/dragana_katicNo. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: instagram/dragana_katicNo. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: instagram/dragana_katicNo. picture: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: instagram/dragana_katicNo. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: instagram/dragana_katicNo. image: 9 8 / 9 Source: instagram/dragana_katicNo. picture: 9 9 / 9 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

01:25 “SAŠA POPOVIĆ TOLD ME I LOOK LIKE A CHICKEN!” Host Dragana Katić spoke about her relationship with the director of Grand production Source: Kurir teleivizija

See also  Paris, hundreds of people take to the streets against police violence: "Macron wants to stop us from protesting. This is no longer democracy"

Source: Kurir televizija

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to new...

Robbie Robertson, co-founder of The Band, dies

Hooded and with machine guns in hand: the...

4 signs are unlucky in August Cancer, Capricorn,...

the emoji-tease of Lazio drives the fans crazy

Fires in the province of Palermo, the orange...

Carlos Villareal Bridge in El Chamizal Set to...

Bombino publishes “Ayo Nigla”, a new preview of...

The presenter of RTS made a slip in...

Niger, Ecowas countries mobilize troops. The coup plotters...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy