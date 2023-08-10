Dragana Katić without makeup at sea | Fun

“For the end of the first part of the summer story”, wrote Dragana Katić with the photo.

Host Dragana Katic returned to Belgrade after the first part of her vacation, as she wrote on Instagram, in the previous days she enjoyed Herceg Novi with friend and colleague Vesna Milanović.

Grand’s host is on August 2 turned 58 years old, and she celebrated her birthday at sea and many agreed that she has never looked more beautiful. As she has already said in public, she now devotes her free time only to herself, because her sons have grown up and gone their separate ways.

It is noticeable that the presenter is glowing, and that she recharged her batteries at sea, and she also showed what hers looks like a tanned face when completely without makeup.

It is noticeable that Dragana Katić he also has cute freckles on his face, and at the end of his sixth decade, he captivates with charisma and positive energy. Also, as in years past, it is also true for a very stylish lady at sea.



THE PRESIDENT OF GRANDA TURNED 58 YEARS OLD AND LOOK AT HER FACE WITHOUT MAKEUP: Dragana Katic has never looked better!

