Joe Biden sends a message for his “friend Mario”. Blackstone’s number one Stephen Schwarzman and New York rabbi Arthur Schneier praise him. Henry Kissinger calls it an example of “long-lasting courage”.

New York, yesterday, Hotel Pierre, the heart of the rich and sophisticated city. More than the speech made on the occasion of the “Statesman of the Year” award of Mario Draghi’s evening, it is to be emphasized the many influential people (including the editor of this newspaper John Elkann, ed) who came to greet him. In Italy he has already been archived, every now and then someone wonders if he will ever be the successor of Sergio Mattarella.

In America that matters, he still has friends and admirers. When he takes the floor after Kissinger’s long introduction, the outgoing premier repeats the concepts dear to him. There is no reference to the rickety exits of this or that politician in the electoral campaign. Only the fierce defense of the reasons for Atlanticism and military support for Ukraine, no ifs and buts.

Faced with the risk of a new Cold War, of a polarization triggered by the war wanted by Moscow, the way we deal with autocracies “will define our ability to shape the future”. This requires “frankness, consistency and commitment”.

We need to be “clear and explicit about the founding values ​​of our societies”, have faith in democracy, “the rule of law, human rights and global solidarity”. Our foreign policy – here it is understood that he speaks to those who will come after him – “must be clear and predictable”. If you draw a “red line” you have to “respect it”. If you make a commitment, “it must be honored” ».

Sanctions on Russia, gas price caps, weapons in Kiev: to understand what Draghi is talking about, he doesn’t have to list anything. Of course, we need to collaborate with authoritarian governments without “compromising our fundamental values”. The United States and Europe have shown themselves “firm and united” in their support for Kiev whose “heroism” is “a powerful reminder of what we are fighting for” but “I hope that Russia can return to the rules it signed in 1945 at the United Nations “.

If Draghi – as many say – is the candidate for the succession of Jen Stoltenberg at the head of NATO, yesterday’s speech constitutes a formidable premise. The point is that someone is convinced he will be needed a minute after the elections in Italy. Be that as it may, dinner at the Pierre proves that the former central banker has no desire to retire. It is difficult to predict if and when quickly. Unless a surprising and currently unlikely result comes out of the ballot box.

