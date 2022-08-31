«Mikhail Gorbachev has marked the recent history of Russia, of Europe, of the world. After a life in the Communist Party, he put an end to the experience of the Soviet Union with courage and determination and tried to build a new season of transparency, rights, freedom. His desire for peace, his opposition to an imperialist vision of Russia earned him the Nobel Prize. These are very timely messages in the face of the tragedy of the invasion of Ukraine ». Thus the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, in the aftermath of the death of the former Soviet president, aged 91.

Meanwhile, it has not yet been decided whether there will be a state funeral: Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said so. “I can’t say anything for sure at the moment. The issue will be addressed today and a decision will be made, but for now there have not been any ». To journalists who asked him if President Vladimir Putin will attend the funeral, Peskov replied «we don’t know yet how things will go. It will also depend on the wishes of family and friends: there is no information for now ».

And the reactions continue, this morning on Twitter, here is the thought of the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni: «Gorbachev has changed history. Exalted, then defeated and today derided at home, with his reforms he accompanied the collapse of the Communist dictatorships and sparked the hope of democracy in Russia and disarmament in the world. A hope that must return ». Same social network for the words of the deputy secretary of the Democratic Party: «Yesterday a leader who changed the course of history passed away. Gorbachev took responsibility for the reforms, for the hope of a different Russia and a world at peace. A hope that today appears blurred but for which we will continue to fight ». Also on Twitter, the deputy of the Democratic Party Laura Boldrini expressed herself: «Mikhail Gorbachev, a man of peace who changed the course of history. The end of the USSR opened a path of democracy for Russia, now threatened by Putin’s totalitarianism. He contributed to the world view without walls and nuclear weapons. Condolences to the family ».