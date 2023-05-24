Dragons play two friendlies against Ivory Coast | Sport

A session of the Governing Board of the Basketball Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina was held.

Source: Promo/KS BiH

A session of the Board of Directors of the Basketball Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina was held, which was attended by the managers of the national teams Razija Mujanović and Vedran Princ, in addition to the members of the Board of Directors.

Conclusions were made regarding the organization and plans of all national selections. The work of the selectors will be carefully analyzed and monitored, from the very process of player selection to the achievement of mutually agreed goals.

Information on the preparations of the men’s senior national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina for the Olympic pre-qualifications has been determined. The gathering and the start of preparations are scheduled for July 23 in Vlašić, while two friendly matches with the Ivory Coast national team have been arranged for the beginning of August.

At the session, the working bodies of the KSBiH were verified, their tasks and plans were specified.

Also, the Alliance will soon start the process of looking for partners for marketing cooperation and digital communications, in order to make the most of the potential of KSBiH in this area.

The members of the Supervisory Board also discussed the verdict of BAT regarding the lawsuit of the former coach Vedran Bosnić. It was concluded that the KSBiH will take a position on this issue after consulting with lawyers.