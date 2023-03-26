Home World Dragons trained in Bratislava | Sport
Dragons trained in Bratislava | Sport

Dragons trained in Bratislava | Sport

The representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina performed official training tonight at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava before tomorrow’s match with Slovakia.

Source: Promo/Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The BiH national football team will play the second qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship tomorrow at 8:45 p.m. After a safe victory over the Islad team two days ago at Bila polje, the “dragons” are visiting Slovakia tomorrow.

This will be the fifth meeting between these selections, and in the previous four, the BiH team was more successful and achieved three victories, while the Slovaks only celebrated once.

“Dragons” arrived in the capital of Slovakia today, so tonight’s training is also the only one before the match with the Slovaks.

The encouraging news for all our fans, as well as the coach, is that Edin Dzeko trained with his teammates. The captain of our national team did not play against Iceland due to a back injury tomorrow it will be known if he will be ready for Slovakia.

The referees for tomorrow’s match are coming from Italy. The main referee is Marco Di Bello, he will be assisted by Đorđe Peretti and Marco Bresmes, while the fourth referee is Giovanni Ayrold.

