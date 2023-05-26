Drain, review of his album Living Proof (2023)

American hardcore is in top form. Already well-known bands such as Turnstile and many others that live perhaps a bit in its shadow in a bubble close to the prosperity of this subgenre such as XL Life, Mindforce, Scowl, One Step Closer, Knocked Loose, GEL or their own Drainamong many others, confirm a more than favorable second life for this music that four decades ago revolutionized the underground thanks to the important germ of Bad Brains, Black Flag, Minor Threat or Circle Jerks.

Unlike what happened in the eighties, where fanzines and DIY were the main means of propagation, the new wave of modern hardcore has gained great prestige and worldwide impact thanks not only to music, but also to the audiovisual contribution of filmographers. and activists like the great Sunny Singh AKA Hate5six, Leo Sypniewski or the people of 197 Media, Naughty Pelican Media or Feet First Productions, who document and/or have documented this “new” scene from the first steps to its most current effervescence through from YouTube and other platforms.

californians Drainwith the smiling ex-Gulch drummer on vocals and barely a decade old, released their debut “California Cursed” (Revelation Records, 20) three years ago, helping to pass more lightly those dark and sterile times where face masks and hydroalcoholic gels were the day to day. The “annus horribilis” that was 2020 became more enjoyable thanks to that first reference in which the prefix 831 of Santa Cruz was printed and the smell of saltpeter and burnt skate wheel in its mix of hardcore and metal. With the sun entering stronger and stronger through the window in the middle of May comes “Living Proof”, the new material from the American group with which they also premiere with the Epitaph label. See also Parachuting player 9 killed in Swedish plane crash | Crash | Air crash | Turbo Beaver

Without going too far, it can be said that “Living Proof” it follows the easy path of the crossover between hardcore and metal already tasted in its predecessor, without too sudden movements. The ten songs that make it up go by in the blink of an eye and dispatch everything in twenty-five minutes. Despite the alacrity, the plus of spontaneity plays in its favor thanks also to those “in-your-face” riffs that would not be out of place on some records by Slayer, Pantera or Suicidal Tendencies and the horny and fresh tone that the group radiates at times. They are things that invite you to follow them, making brevity and synthesis a gift that more and more rock and metal bands forget.

Yes ok “Living Proof” offers what was already assumed before listening to it, yes it is true that it boasts a bit of what it lacks and leaves you wanting more: the dark and minimalist interlude semi-rapped with a hardcore outburst “Intermission” in which the rapper Shakewell collaborates as a guest and the version of “Good Good Things” by Descendents leave this album as something closer to an EP than an LP. Perhaps the way of structuring the album has not been the best either and there are moments in which confusion is generated that does not quite make it clear if Drain they want to go one step further or stay in their comfort zone.

With the interlude and the version aside, the remaining twenty minutes end up being very little if we take into account that, in addition to “Good Good Things”, also “FTS (KYS)”, “Evil Finds Light” y “Watch You Burn” they were advance singles. In the end, only ten minutes of novelty end up scratching in which, yes, there are great moments of guitar thrash and hardcore macarrismo in “Imposter” or the homonymous “Living Proof”. Just about these two themes, it must be emphasized that they are super hindered by the Descendents cover, which would be better as a bonus track or being directly eliminated – if you do the test, you can see that the aforementioned themes seem to join each other in a natural form with nothing in between. See also Nunatak, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Drain they are like sharks in the middle of a sea full of surfboards. They are the classics of thrash and hardcore fused with a modern, polished sound with attitude that they may still need to give a little push to express their creativity and logic to the fullest. They don’t need to put out an hour-long record, far from it, but a couple of more songs that end up forging their message and that, for example, leave a bit of space for the melody would be the ideal thing for them to do. “Living Proof” don’t end up being so obvious. It’s an enjoyable album, but it’s also hard to leave behind. The bittersweet sensation that it leaves on the palate is evidence that the best work of those from Santa Cruz still seems to be yet to come. And yes, they may not want anything more than to go straight for the neck and have fun without trying to aspire to be the best, which is logical knowing where they come from and that they owe nothing to anyone, but those timid nods to hip-hop and melody They upset the listener.