Dramatic accident on the Palermo Messina, two dead and four injured

Dramatic accident on the Palermo Messina, two dead and four injured

by blogsicilia.it – ​​50 seconds ago

New dramatic accident on the Palermo Messina highway. The toll is very heavy: two dead and four injured in an accident that occurred at 1.30 am on the A20, at the exit of the Telegrafo tunnel, in the direction of Palermo. According to an initial reconstruction, a car, an Audi, ended up against the guardrail, overturned and was hit in full by…

