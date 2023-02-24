Home World Draško Stanivuković condemned the behavior of the PU Banjaluka towards Nikola Morača Info
World

Draško Stanivuković condemned the behavior of the PU Banjaluka towards Nikola Morača Info

by admin
Draško Stanivuković condemned the behavior of the PU Banjaluka towards Nikola Morača Info

The mayor of Banjaluka, Draško Stanivuković, strongly condemned the actions of the PU of Banjaluka towards Nikola Morača, journalist of “Srpskainfo”.

Every once in a while, the authorities are to blame for those who point out problems, not those who create them. Nikola Morača was doing his job, in which source protection is one of the important achievements and principles. Let the police do their job, and that is certainly not declaring journalists as suspects, because they adhere to the principles of journalistic ethicsStanivuković wrote on Twitter.

As we announced, Morača was questioned today about the circumstances of the texts he authored, in which he wrote about the criminal act of rape that was reported in Banja Luka. In addition to Morača, the police also questioned the editors of “Blic” and “Srpskainfo” Siniša Trkulja and Boris Lakić.

The Banjaluka Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement stating that under the supervision of the Banjaluka District Public Prosecutor’s Office, they are undertaking investigative measures and actions against the official and the three aforementioned journalists and editors on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of breaching the confidentiality of proceedings.

You may also like

China’s 12-point plan for Cabestan

The Huercasa Country Festival announces its first names

Nebenzja at the meeting of the Security Council...

hot and windy night in the whole province....

The Palermitan winery Brugnano presents the first Metodo...

Udinese market – Samardzic away in the summer?...

Udinese – From Marino’s words to the latest...

Dejana Bačko gave birth | Entertainment

The tenth Mondoblog contest is launched! ~ Mondoblog

The World Bank is looking for a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy