The mayor of Banjaluka, Draško Stanivuković, strongly condemned the actions of the PU of Banjaluka towards Nikola Morača, journalist of “Srpskainfo”.

“Every once in a while, the authorities are to blame for those who point out problems, not those who create them. Nikola Morača was doing his job, in which source protection is one of the important achievements and principles. Let the police do their job, and that is certainly not declaring journalists as suspects, because they adhere to the principles of journalistic ethicsStanivuković wrote on Twitter.

February 24, 2023

As we announced, Morača was questioned today about the circumstances of the texts he authored, in which he wrote about the criminal act of rape that was reported in Banja Luka. In addition to Morača, the police also questioned the editors of “Blic” and “Srpskainfo” Siniša Trkulja and Boris Lakić.

The Banjaluka Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement stating that under the supervision of the Banjaluka District Public Prosecutor’s Office, they are undertaking investigative measures and actions against the official and the three aforementioned journalists and editors on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of breaching the confidentiality of proceedings.